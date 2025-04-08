Jaxson Dart visited the Browns on Tuesday, with Raiders his next stop

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart visited the Browns today, ESPN reports, with a visit to the Raiders next on Dart’s itinerary.

Dart previously has had a private workout with the Browns, who are looking for a starting quarterback. Kenny Pickett is the only healthy quarterback on the Browns’ roster.

Dart visited the Steelers last week.

He also has spent “considerable time” with the Giants, Saints and Rams, per ESPN.

Dart completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,279 yards with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions during his senior season. He appeared in 45 games in his career.