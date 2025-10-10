Jaxson Dart’s rushing TD gives Giants 7-3 lead

The Eagles started their opening drive at their own 40 after Jamie Gillan’s kickoff didn’t land in the landing zone. Two Saquon Barkley runs later, the Eagles were at the Giants 29. Barkley left the game, though, and the Giants gained only 5 yards in their next three plays.

They settled for a 42-yard Jake Elliott field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Gunner Olszewski then gave the Giants good field position with a 37-yard kickoff return to the Giants 46. The Giants had a 7-3 lead six plays later.

Jaxson Dart completed only 1 of 3 passes, but it went for 34 yards to Lil’Jordan Humphrey. He ran the final 20 yards for a touchdown on third-and-7.

Dart had not completed a pass longer than 20 yards in his first two starts.