Jaycee Horn ruled out after a concussion evaluation

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn had a pair of interceptions in the first half of Monday night’s game against the 49ers, but he may not be around for the second half.

Horn did not return to the field after halftime and the team announced that he is being evaluated for a concussion. The Panthers call him questionable to return.

Lisa Salters of ESPN reported that Horn was throwing up on the sideline after his second interception. Corey Thornton is seeing time at corner with Horn out of the lineup.

The Panthers have also lost linebacker Claudin Cherelus to a concussion. Krys Barnes has taken his spot in the lineup.

The 49ers led 10-3 at halftime and remain up by that score with more than six minutes off the clock in the third quarter.

UPDATE 9:59 p.m. ET: Horn has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.