Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jaycee Horn: I have to be available this season

  
Published June 5, 2023 05:00 AM
June 2, 2023 08:34 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the NFL coaches who should have concerns about their quarterbacks, including Ron Rivera who has Sam Howell in Washington and Bill Belichick who has Mac Jones in New England.

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn has finished both of his NFL seasons on injured reserve and that’s led some people to call him injury prone this offseason.

Horn has heard such comments, but says that “none of that stuff ever bothered me” because of the nature of the injuries. Horn broke bones in his foot as a rookie before breaking his wrist near the end of last season and he said he “can’t control that” the way one can work to avoid soft tissue injuries or other ailments that come with poor conditioning.

“Obviously, I can’t control some of the injuries I had. That’s nobody’s fault, here or there,” Horn said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve got to be available, be on the field, and goals like that — that stuff will take care of itself with playing good football. . . . We play a dangerous sport. I just had bad luck these first two years. So hopefully I can stay on the field this next year.”

Horn played well last season before his injury and doing the same this season while staying on the field for the whole season would boost both his profile and the Panthers’ chances of rising in the standings.