Jayden Daniels 41-yard touchdown pass gives Commanders 24-3 halftime lead

The Commanders have been well in control throughout the first half of Sunday’s game against the Browns, and a beautiful Jayden Daniels deep ball gave Washington a 24-3 lead at halftime.

On second-and-7 with 42 seconds left in the second quarter, Daniels dropped back and fired a 41-yard touchdown to wide-open receiver Dyami Brown.

That was Daniels’ second terrific deep ball of the half, as he also hit Terry McLaurin for a 66-yard pass in the first quarter. Washington, however, didn’t score on that first red zone trip as Daniels threw an interception to linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Running back Brian Robinson had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half to help build the lead — one from 4-yards and another from 1-yard out.

Kicker Austin Seibert also had a 27-yard field goal.

Daniels is 11-of-21 for 166 yards with a touchdown and a pick. He also has 48 yards rushing.

McLaurin leads with 89 yards on three receptions.

On the other side, Cleveland’s offense has been inept. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is 8-of-18 for 67 yards. The club has just 14 yards rushing, as Watson leads with 5 yards. Amari Cooper has two receptions on seven targets for 33 yards.

The Browns have just three first downs, 68 total yards, and are 0-of-8 on third down.

It’s worth noting the Commanders entered this week No. 26 in yards allowed and No. 25 in points allowed.

Washington will receive the second-half kickoff.