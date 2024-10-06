 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jayden Daniels 41-yard touchdown pass gives Commanders 24-3 halftime lead

  
Published October 6, 2024 02:43 PM

The Commanders have been well in control throughout the first half of Sunday’s game against the Browns, and a beautiful Jayden Daniels deep ball gave Washington a 24-3 lead at halftime.

On second-and-7 with 42 seconds left in the second quarter, Daniels dropped back and fired a 41-yard touchdown to wide-open receiver Dyami Brown.

That was Daniels’ second terrific deep ball of the half, as he also hit Terry McLaurin for a 66-yard pass in the first quarter. Washington, however, didn’t score on that first red zone trip as Daniels threw an interception to linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Running back Brian Robinson had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half to help build the lead — one from 4-yards and another from 1-yard out.

Kicker Austin Seibert also had a 27-yard field goal.

Daniels is 11-of-21 for 166 yards with a touchdown and a pick. He also has 48 yards rushing.

McLaurin leads with 89 yards on three receptions.

On the other side, Cleveland’s offense has been inept. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is 8-of-18 for 67 yards. The club has just 14 yards rushing, as Watson leads with 5 yards. Amari Cooper has two receptions on seven targets for 33 yards.

The Browns have just three first downs, 68 total yards, and are 0-of-8 on third down.

It’s worth noting the Commanders entered this week No. 26 in yards allowed and No. 25 in points allowed.

Washington will receive the second-half kickoff.