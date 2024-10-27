Jayden Daniels active and starting for Commanders vs. Bears

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is starting today against the Bears.

Daniels, who had been listed as questionable with a rib injury, was announced as the Commanders’ starter 90 minutes before kickoff.

The NFL moved the Bears-Commanders game to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff window to give a bigger audience to the matchup of Daniels vs. Caleb Williams, the first two picks in the 2024 NFL draft and two of the most promising young stars in the league.

The Commanders’ inactives are QB Jeff Driskel (emergency third quarterback), S Darrick Forrest, TE Colson Yankoff, LB Dominique Hampton and T Brandon Coleman.

The Bears’ inactives are DB Kyler Gordon, DB Jaquan Brisker, RB Khalil Herbert, OL Nate Davis, DL Dominique Robinson and DL Zacch Pickens.