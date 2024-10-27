 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jayden Daniels active and starting for Commanders vs. Bears

  
Published October 27, 2024 03:08 PM

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is starting today against the Bears.

Daniels, who had been listed as questionable with a rib injury, was announced as the Commanders’ starter 90 minutes before kickoff.

The NFL moved the Bears-Commanders game to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff window to give a bigger audience to the matchup of Daniels vs. Caleb Williams, the first two picks in the 2024 NFL draft and two of the most promising young stars in the league.

The Commanders’ inactives are QB Jeff Driskel (emergency third quarterback), S Darrick Forrest, TE Colson Yankoff, LB Dominique Hampton and T Brandon Coleman.

The Bears’ inactives are DB Kyler Gordon, DB Jaquan Brisker, RB Khalil Herbert, OL Nate Davis, DL Dominique Robinson and DL Zacch Pickens.