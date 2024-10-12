 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jayden Daniels can join Dak Prescott as only rookie QBs to start a season 5-1

  
Published October 12, 2024 08:11 AM

Few rookie quarterbacks in NFL history have started their careers like Washington’s Jayden Daniels.

Daniels has started every game for the Commanders this season and has them at 4-1. If the Commanders beat the Ravens on Sunday, Daniels would have a 5-1 start, something only one other rookie has done in the NFL since at least 1950, as far back as reliable records for rookie quarterback wins can be tracked.

The other rookie who has started all six of his team’s games in a 5-1 start was Dak Prescott, whose Cowboys lost his first start in Week One in 2016 but then won their next 11 games.

Daniels is also the first player in NFL history with at least 1,000 passing yards (1,135) and 250 rushing yards (300) in his team’s first five games of a season. He’s exceeding expectations and has made the Commanders contenders and himself an MVP candidate.