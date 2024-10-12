Jayden Daniels can join Dak Prescott as only rookie QBs to start a season 5-1

Few rookie quarterbacks in NFL history have started their careers like Washington’s Jayden Daniels.

Daniels has started every game for the Commanders this season and has them at 4-1. If the Commanders beat the Ravens on Sunday, Daniels would have a 5-1 start, something only one other rookie has done in the NFL since at least 1950, as far back as reliable records for rookie quarterback wins can be tracked.

The other rookie who has started all six of his team’s games in a 5-1 start was Dak Prescott, whose Cowboys lost his first start in Week One in 2016 but then won their next 11 games.

Daniels is also the first player in NFL history with at least 1,000 passing yards (1,135) and 250 rushing yards (300) in his team’s first five games of a season. He’s exceeding expectations and has made the Commanders contenders and himself an MVP candidate.