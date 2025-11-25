 Skip navigation
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY

Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY

Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Jayden Daniels: If I’m healthy and ready to go, I want to be out there

  
Published November 25, 2025 12:41 PM

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is not interested in being shut down for the rest of the season.

Daniels suffered a nasty-looking elbow injury in Washington’s Nov. 2 loss to Seattle. Head coach Dan Quinn said this week that Daniels is set to return to practice, though the quarterback has not yet been cleared for contact.

With the Commanders at 3-8, there has been some thought that Daniels might not suit up again in 2025 to keep him healthy for 2026.

But that’s not really what Daniels wants.

“It’s a day-by-day process, just kind of getting back in the rhythm of things, the flow of things,” Daniels said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “If I’m back out there, I’m healthy, and I’m ready to go, I want to be out there.

“If I’m out there, I’m gonna give it my all, “Daniels added. “As a football player, you want to go back there and play. I’m a competitor — that’s who I am. So, if I haven the opportunity to go out there and play, [I want to]. But right now, just taking it day-by-day and week-by-week.

Daniels added that he’s been throwing, though he wouldn’t put a timetable on how close he thinks he is to being able to return.

In his six games this season, Daniels has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions.