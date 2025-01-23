Jayden Daniels: I’m not thinking about being first rookie QB to make Super Bowl

Jayden Daniels’s play for the Commanders this season has generated a lot of conversation about whether he’s had the best rookie season of any quarterback in league history and Sunday’s game could make it all but impossible to argue against him.

If the Commanders can beat the Eagles, Daniels would become the first rookie quarterback to take his team to the Super Bowl. That achievement would be hard to overcome in terms of feathers in a rookie’s cap, but Daniels said on Wednesday that he isn’t drawing motivation from the chance to become a trail blazer in that regard.

“I’m not even thinking that far. It would obviously be a blessing, but I’m just focused on how can I be better day by day,” Daniels said.

That focus has served Daniels well since he entered the NFL and a win this week would lead to a lot of thoughts about just how good Daniels might end up being and how fast he might wind up reaching those heights.