 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jayden Daniels: I’m not thinking about being first rookie QB to make Super Bowl

  
Published January 23, 2025 05:54 AM

Jayden Daniels’s play for the Commanders this season has generated a lot of conversation about whether he’s had the best rookie season of any quarterback in league history and Sunday’s game could make it all but impossible to argue against him.

If the Commanders can beat the Eagles, Daniels would become the first rookie quarterback to take his team to the Super Bowl. That achievement would be hard to overcome in terms of feathers in a rookie’s cap, but Daniels said on Wednesday that he isn’t drawing motivation from the chance to become a trail blazer in that regard.

“I’m not even thinking that far. It would obviously be a blessing, but I’m just focused on how can I be better day by day,” Daniels said.

That focus has served Daniels well since he entered the NFL and a win this week would lead to a lot of thoughts about just how good Daniels might end up being and how fast he might wind up reaching those heights.