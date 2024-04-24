Jayden Daniels insists he had no problem with Commanders’ pre-draft visit

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels said Wednesday he is “100 percent” OK with going to the Commanders after questions arose about whether he prefers not to play there. He also insists he didn’t have a problem with how the Commanders did business during the pre-draft process.

The team took an unorthodox approach during its top-30 draft visits, with Washington hosting Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and University of Washington’s Michael Penix at the same time.

Daniels’ agent, Ron Butler, quoted tweeted a PFT Live clip criticizing the Commanders for not having the quarterbacks visit individually with the guy-thinking-about-something emoji.

It prompted questions to Daniels on Wednesday about whether he had a problem with the way the Commanders handled his pre-draft visit.

“I just had fun with the other guys,” Daniels said, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. “Just being able to interact with people throughout the process, obviously just go out there and and have fun. So, it was cool.”

The quarterbacks spent time competing at a TopGolf during their recent visit to Washington. Daniels said he doesn’t play golf but called the trip “fun.”

“I think it was just to be able to have fun,” Daniels said. “Honestly, I don’t think they were really looking at how the quarterbacks interacted with each other because only one of us is going to be there. So, I think it was obviously [to] kind of switch it up from how people do other top-30 visits. Be able to just go out there, have fun and just be around people that you’re in the process with and not really worry too much about, ‘Oh, I have to remember this play,’ and stuff like that. I think it was more so just to have fun.”

Daniels, the betting favorite to go to the Commanders at No. 2 overall, said he spent enough time with the Commanders on Zoom meetings and at the Scouting Combine.

“Everything is good,” Daniels said. “I’m just happy to go wherever I’m going.”