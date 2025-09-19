Jayden Daniels out Sunday, Marcus Mariota will start for Commanders vs. Raiders

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders, and Marcus Mariota will start.

Washington coach Dan Quinn confirmed today that Daniels won’t play after suffering a knee injury last Thursday. Daniels wasn’t able to do much on the practice field this week, so the news that Mariota is starting came as no surprise.

“We’ve decided to start Marcus,” Quinn said. “We said at the beginning that we would be very diligent with [Daniels’] return to play.”

Quinn said that Daniels did some running and throwing at practice today and would have played if it was up to him, but the team’s medical staff didn’t think it was wise for him to play through a sprained knee.

Mariota played well in limited action for the Commanders last season, but he hasn’t been a starter since 2022, when he started 13 games for the Falcons. The Commanders will hope he can step in and hit the ground running on Sunday.