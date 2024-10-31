 Skip navigation
Jayden Daniels remains limited in practice

  
Published October 31, 2024 04:21 PM

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels remained limited in Thursday’s practice as he continues to deal with a painful rib injury.

It is a step forward, though, as the Commanders quarterback missed two practice days last week before a return to a limited practice Friday. He played all 74 snaps Sunday, completing a 52-yard Hail Mary on the final play for a miracle win over the Bears.

Daniels, who is expected to play against the Giants on Sunday, said Wednesday that his ribs are sore.

The Commanders had two changes to their report Thursday: Offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (concussion) returned to limited work, and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee) was downgraded to out of practice.

Offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (shin) did not practice again Thursday.

Center Tyler Biadasz (thumb), running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (hamstring) remained limited.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) continues to be a full participant.