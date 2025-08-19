Jayden Daniels runs for a touchdown in his one series

Jayden Daniels made his preseason debut Monday night. He did not play long, but it was long enough.

In the only passing play on the four-play, 74-yard drive, the Commanders quarterback scrambled for a 14-yard touchdown. It was enough for coach Dan Quinn, who likely held his breath as Bengals safety Jordan Battle briefly looked like he was going to have a chance for a hard hit on Daniels.

The Commanders ran on all four plays, with Deebo Samuel going 19 on an end around and Chris Rodriguez 40 yards and 1 yard to set up Daniels’ touchdown run. Daniels ran for 891 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie.

Daniels and Samuel were two of the 30 players the Commanders sat in the preseason opener last week.

Josh Johnson replaced Daniels on the team’s second series, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran for a 27-yard touchdown to increase the Commanders’ lead to 14-7.

The Commanders, who are shopping running back Brian Robinson, have 106 yards rushing after two possessions.