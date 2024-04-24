Jayden Daniels says he’ll try to pass Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson as best running QB ever

Jayden Daniels is expected to go to Washington with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday night primarily because of his potential to develop into an elite passer. But Daniels thinks he can be an all-time great runner as well.

Daniels, who ran for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns in his college career, said he considers Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson the greatest running quarterbacks of all time but believes he can surpass them.

"[Vick] was the first, but I think Lamar’s got him now,” Daniels told CBSSports.com. “I’m in the league now, so I’m trying to go past them.”

Daniels said his running ability comes not just from his athletic gifts, but also from his ability to see the field.

“Being decisive,” Daniels said. “That’s a big part. Knowing when to run and when not to run, it’s kind of just a feel thing throughout the game. You kind of feel how deep the defense is, where the rush lanes are, stuff that like. That just comes with playing football.”

Those traits helped Daniels win the Heisman Trophy at LSU last year, and have helped make him the consensus No. 2 pick.