 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jayden Daniels says he’ll try to pass Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson as best running QB ever

  
Published April 24, 2024 04:52 AM

Jayden Daniels is expected to go to Washington with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday night primarily because of his potential to develop into an elite passer. But Daniels thinks he can be an all-time great runner as well.

Daniels, who ran for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns in his college career, said he considers Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson the greatest running quarterbacks of all time but believes he can surpass them.

"[Vick] was the first, but I think Lamar’s got him now,” Daniels told CBSSports.com. “I’m in the league now, so I’m trying to go past them.”

Daniels said his running ability comes not just from his athletic gifts, but also from his ability to see the field.

“Being decisive,” Daniels said. “That’s a big part. Knowing when to run and when not to run, it’s kind of just a feel thing throughout the game. You kind of feel how deep the defense is, where the rush lanes are, stuff that like. That just comes with playing football.”

Those traits helped Daniels win the Heisman Trophy at LSU last year, and have helped make him the consensus No. 2 pick.