Jayden Daniels’ TD throw gets Commanders within 17-10
Published September 11, 2025 10:46 PM
The Commanders had five first downs and 94 yards on their first seven possessions. They punted four times, missed two field goals and made a field goal.
The Commanders opened the fourth quarter with their best drive.
They drove 50 yards in 11 plays, picking up four first downs, and scoring a touchdown on Jayden Daniels’ 20-yard touchdown throw to tight end Zach Ertz.
Despite being dominated most of the night, the Commanders are within 17-10 with 13:45 left.
Daniels is 16-of-26 for 119 yards, while Ertz has four catches for 49 yards.
The Packers have 356 yards but are having a tough time putting away the Commanders.