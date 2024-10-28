Jayden Daniels: That was a once in a lifetime experience

There were no other games going on when the Commanders lined up for their final offensive play against the Bears on Sunday, so there were plenty of people watching as Jayden Daniels’s final pass came down in the end zone.

Daniels wasn’t one of them, though. After scrambling for more than 12 seconds to avoid pressure and give his receivers a chance to get downfield, he delivered a Hail Mary with time expired and had to listen to the reaction to know that his pass found wide receiver Noah Brown in the end zone for an improbable 18-15 win.

“I just heard people screaming and our sideline rushing the field. That’s how I knew,” Daniels said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “That’s kind of like a once in a lifetime experience. Not too many people get to experience stuff like that.”

Daniels was questionable to play on Sunday because of a rib injury and the Commanders weren’t able to put the Bears away despite having a number of chances to score touchdowns on conventional plays over the course of the afternoon. It looked like that would add up to a painful loss when the Bears scored with 25 seconds left, but Daniels’s final throw ensured that elation was the only emotion anyone rooting for the Commanders was feeling on Sunday night.