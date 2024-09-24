Jayden Daniels throws first career touchdown to an offensive lineman

Jayden Daniels needed three weeks to get his first touchdown throw.

It didn’t go to Terry McLaurin or Noah Brown or Austin Ekeler or Brian Robinson or anybody you would guess. It instead was caught by Trent Scott, an extra offensive tackle on a trick play.

Daniels rolled left and tossed the 1-yard touchdown to Scott, prompting the sideline to go nuts.

The Commanders lead 28-13.

Washington has scored touchdowns on all four possessions, not counting a one-play kneel down to end the half, and has 233 yards.

Daniels is 10-of-11 for 152 yards and a touchdown. He also has run for a 4-yard touchdown and has 24 yards on seven carries.

Ekeler is headed to the training room to be evaluated for a concussion.