Jayden Daniels to visit with Giants on Monday

Jayden Daniels will have a busy Monday along the East Coast.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Daniels will meet with the Giants for a top-30 visit early next week.

That will come before Daniels heads down to visit with the Commanders, which is reportedly happening on Monday and Tuesday.

With the No. 6 overall pick, the Giants have been doing their due diligence on the draft’s top quarterbacks. The team has also been linked to Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

General Manager Joe Schoen has said that even though some may assume New York will select a quarterback, the club has other needs.