Jayden Daniels wants best situation: Going No. 1 doesn’t hold a lot of weight for me

Jayden Daniels appears in a staged photo holding up his index finger. He could go first overall. It’s more likely he doesn’t.

The LSU quarterback insists he doesn’t care about that.

“I just want to go to the best situation, if that’s the first pick, if that’s the 32nd pick,” Daniels said Friday. “I’m just blessed overall just to be here. No matter where I hear my name called, I’ll be happy.”

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the heavy favorite to go to No. 1 overall.

Everyone wants to be the No. 1 overall pick, and everyone remembers the No. 1 overall choice. But only 14 of the No. 1 overall picks in the league’s history, dating to 1936, are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Yeah, there’s something special [about being No. 1],” Daniels said. “Being viewed as the No. 1 overall player, for that draft, the No. 1 overall pick, there’s some significance to it, but you know, it doesn’t hold a lot of weight for me.”

The Heisman Trophy winner has met with every team that has a need for a quarterback. He could end up with the Bears. It could be the Commanders. It could be the Patriots. It could be the Giants. It could be the Falcons.

“Whatever situation God puts me in, whoever calls my name, that’s the best situation for me, and I plan on making the most of it,” Daniels said.

In 12 games last season, he completed 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.