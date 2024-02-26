Jayden Daniels will skip workouts at the Scouting Combine

Another top quarterback will not be working out at the Scouting Combine.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, LSU’s Jayden Daniels won’t be throwing in Indianapolis this week.

Daniels won the Heisman Trophy in 2023, and he is regarded as one of the top two or three quarterbacks in the draft.

He’ll throw at his Pro Day workout. Again, for top prospects that’s the right call. He has little to gain from throwing at the Combine. He’s as high as he’ll get, and he won’t go higher because of anything that happens this week at the Combine.