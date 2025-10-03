Jayden Daniels will start against the Chargers

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels said on Wednesday that he was planning to play against the Chargers this Sunday and the team is planning on having him in the lineup as well.

Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters at his Friday press conference that Daniels will start in Los Angeles this weekend. Daniels missed the last two games with a knee injury and the Commanders went 1-1 with Marcus Mariota at quarterback.

Quinn said that Daniels will be wearing a brace on his left knee during the game. Daniels has also been wearing the brace at practice this week.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad), wide receiver Noah Brown (groin, knee), and guard Sam Cosmi (knee) did not make the trip with the team and will not play. Quinn said everyone else is medically cleared to play in Week 5.