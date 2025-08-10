Jayden Reed in walking boot, Packers hope he’s back for Week 1

Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed’s health will be something to watch heading into the regular season.

Reed missed practice on Thursday and wore a walking boot on his left foot during Saturday’s game against the Jets. Head coach Matt LaFleur said the injury is not related to the toe issue that landed Reed on the non-football injury list to open camp, but that it is always a “concern” when a player needs a boot.

“It’s unfortunate, but hopefully we’ll get him back before the regular season,” LaFleur said, via a transcript from the Jets.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Reed sprained his foot in practice. The Packers also have Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Savion Williams dealing with injuries at receiver.