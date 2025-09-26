Jaylen Waddle: Darren Waller is special, I can’t wait to watch him perform

While tight end Darren Waller has not yet played for the Dolphins since coming out of retirement over the summer, he’s on track to be on the field for Monday night’s matchup against the Jets.

Miami is expecting Waller to add a dynamic element to the team’s offense, as illustrated by receiver Jaylen Waddle’s comments when asked about Waller on Thursday.

“Waller is special,” Waddle said, via transcript from the team. “He goes out there and I’m just amazed at how big he is and can move like that, gets out of his routes real smooth like a big receiver out there. Go out there and jump and grabbing balls out of the air.

“He’s a tremendous talent and I can’t wait for him to go out there and watch him perform.”

Waller last played for the Giants in 2023, catching 52 passes for 552 yards with one touchdown in 12 games with 11 starts. Waller’s best season was in 2020, when he tallied 107 receptions for 1,196 yards with nine TDs.