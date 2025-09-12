Jaylen Waddle off injury report, set to play vs. Patriots

The Dolphins will officially have one of their key offensive weapons for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) is off the injury report and is set to play in Week 2.

Waddle was a full participant in Friday’s practice after he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday. He caught four passes for 30 yards in last Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

Safety Ashtyn Davis (knee) is questionable after he was limited all week.

Cornerback Ethan Bonner (hamstring) and running back Jaylen Wright (knee) are both doubtful. Bonner returned to practice on Friday and was limited while Wright was limited over the last two days.

As head coach Mike McDaniel noted earlier, tight end Darren Waller (hip), Defensive tackle Benioto Jones (oblique), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (toe), and cornerback Storm Duck (ankle) have all been ruled out.