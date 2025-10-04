Jaylen Waddle says it’s a relief to see Tyreek Hill in good spirits

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome knee injury on Monday night, but he was smiling as he was carted off the field, talked to teammates from the hospital, and has already been back to the team facility. Fellow Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle says teammates are heartened by the way Hill has responded.

“It’s always good, you know, got a smile on his face,” Waddle said. “He’s in good spirits. So any time you see your brother with a smile on his face in this type of situation, it’s key. And it kind of gives you a sense of relief.”

Still, Waddle says there’s no replacing Hill, who will miss the rest of the season and may be done with the Dolphins.

“I don’t think you replace it or anything like that. Just him, you can’t replace a personality and a player like that,” Waddle said. “You just kind of remember and know what you’re playing for, know how special a player and teammate he is, and kind of just play through it or just play in remembrance of his energy.”

Waddle said he has learned a lot from Hill.

“I think just his approach, man. How he approached the game is unique. His preparation. How does he go to the game. Just him just being him, honestly. You just take a lot from his prep,” Waddle said.

And now Waddle will do his best to replace the loss of Hill on the field.