Jaylen Warren inactive for Steelers vs. Vikings in Ireland

  
Published September 28, 2025 08:41 AM

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren can’t go today after all.

Although Warren was expected to be able to play through the knee issue he was having this week, the Steelers made him inactive after he tested the knee in pre-game warmups.

Without Warren, the Steelers will turn to Kenneth Gainwell, Kaleb Johnson and Trey Sermon as their running backs.

The Steelers’ other inactives are CB Joey Porter Jr., LB Alex Highsmith, G Andrus Peat and DE Esezi Otomewo.

The Vikings’ inactives are QB Desmond Ridder (third quarterback). QB J.J. McCarthy, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, OT Walter Rouse, G Donovan Jackson and TE Ben Yurosek.