Jaylen Warren is expected to play for Steelers Sunday

The Steelers added running back Jaylen Warren to their injury report on Friday, but it looks like he’ll be good to go against the Vikings in Dublin.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Warren is expected to play on Sunday. Warren is listed with a knee injury.

Warren has 43 carries for 132 yards and 11 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Steelers also announced that they have elevated running back Trey Sermon from the practice squad. Sermon returned one kickoff for 23 yards after being elevated for last week’s win over the Patriots, but did not have any offensive touches.