Jaylen Warren practices Monday, expects to play against Falcons

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but he’s moving in the right direction as the team heads into the first week of the regular season.

Video from the team’s practice on Monday shows Warren going through individual drills and having no trouble as he runs and cuts at full speed. Warren said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, that he also did special teams work and that he plans to add team drills to his workload on Wednesday.

Warren also said that he expects to play against the Falcons on Sunday.

Najee Harris and Cordarrelle Patterson are the other backs on the 53-man roster in Pittsburgh and a strong running game would be a good way to help ease Russell Wilson into life as the team’s starting quarterback.