Jaylen Warren signs restricted free agent tender

  
Published April 22, 2025 04:25 PM

Jaylen Warren is officially back with the Steelers for 2025.

Warren has signed his restricted free-agent tender, Pittsburgh announced on Tuesday.

Warren, 26, was tendered at the second-round level. He will make $5.346 million in 2025.

Warren accumulated 821 yards from scrimmage — 310 yards receiving, 511 yards rushing — on 158 touches in 15 games last season. He had 1,154 yards from scrimmage with four touchdowns in 2023.

With the Steelers letting Najee Harris walk in free agency, Warren is primed to ascend to the starting running back role in 2025.

“I certainly feel comfortable with his ability to do so,” head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “He got hampered by injury some in 2024. He appears to be ready to answer that.”

Warren has not made a start in his three seasons. In 48 games, he’s rushed for 1,674 yards with six touchdowns and caught 127 passes for 894 yards.