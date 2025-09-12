 Skip navigation
Jaylon Johnson off injury report, set to make 2025 debut vs. Lions

  
September 12, 2025

Chicago’s Jaylon Johnson is officially set to make his 2025 debut.

After he was sidelined for the Week 1 matchup with the Vikings, Johnson (calf/groin) has no game status and is set to play Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Johnson was listed as a full participant on all three practice reports this week.

Defensive back Kyler Gordon (hamstring) has been ruled out after he did not practice.

Receiver Jahdae Walker (ankle) is doubtful. While he was listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday, he did not participate on Friday.

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (knee) is questionable after he was limited on Friday. He was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

Defensive back Josh Blackwell (groin), linebacker T.J. Edwareds (hamstring), running back Roschon Johnson foot), and receiver DJ Moore (abdomen/groin) are all off the injury report and are set to play.