Jaylon Jones earns AFC defensive player of the week

Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones had a big day in the 21-16 win over the Bears and now he’s been recognized for it.

Jones has been named AFC defensive player of the week.

He recorded a pair of interceptions and a tackle for loss during the contest. The first was in the second quarter, leading to a touchdown drive. He had his second in the third quarter with a one-handed catch along the sideline.

Jones has recorded 20 tackles with a pair of tackles for loss, three passes defensed, and two interceptions in three games.

Jones and the Colts will host the Steelers in Week 3.