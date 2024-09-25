Jaylon Jones earns AFC defensive player of the week
Published September 25, 2024 12:25 PM
Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones had a big day in the 21-16 win over the Bears and now he’s been recognized for it.
Jones has been named AFC defensive player of the week.
He recorded a pair of interceptions and a tackle for loss during the contest. The first was in the second quarter, leading to a touchdown drive. He had his second in the third quarter with a one-handed catch along the sideline.
Jones has recorded 20 tackles with a pair of tackles for loss, three passes defensed, and two interceptions in three games.
Jones and the Colts will host the Steelers in Week 3.