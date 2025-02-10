Jed York: We want Brock Purdy here for a long time, I believe we’ll make that happen

Next year’s Super Bowl will be played at the 49ers’ stadium and the club is surely hoping to be playing in it.

But before that, San Francisco will need to negotiate a new contract with quarterback Brock Purdy.

The 49ers aren’t shying away from that, as team owner Jed York confirmed discussions are already underway as he saw Purdy’s agent over the last week.

“I know we want Brock here for a long, long time and I believe we will make that happen,” York said, via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

That’s consistent with what the 49ers have been saying since their season ended and Purdy became eligible for a second contract. The last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has played his way into being one of the league’s highest-paid QBs. While San Francisco finished 6-11 in 2024, Purdy got through his second season as a full-time starter. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,864 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Those numbers were down from 2023, when he led the league with a 113.0 passer rating, completing 69 percent of his throws for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

We’ll see when Purdy and the 49ers are able to strike a deal. But with York already engaging Purdy’s agent, both sides appear motivated to get something done sooner than later.