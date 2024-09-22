 Skip navigation
Jedrick Wills, Brian Burns are expected to play in Cleveland

  
September 22, 2024

The Browns are set to have left tackle Jedrick Wills in the lineup for the first time this season.

Wills missed the first two games while continuing to recover from a knee injury that ended his 2023 season, but he has been practicing for the last two weeks. He was listed as questionable on Friday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he will play against the Giants.

The Browns will still be missing Jack Conklin as he was downgraded to out on Saturday, but Wills’s return will be a plus for their offensive line.

It looks like Wills will be tangling with Brian Burns in his return to action. The Giants edge rusher was added to the injury report on Friday with a groin issue, but Rapoport reports he is also expected to play on Sunday.