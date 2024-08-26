 Skip navigation
Jedrick Wills will come off PUP list Tuesday, but won’t practice

  
Published August 26, 2024 12:30 PM

The Browns will have left tackle Jedrick Wills back on the active roster after Tuesday’s cut to 53 players, but it’s not clear when he’ll return to the practice field.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that Wills will be activated from the physically unable to perform list. Wills has been recovering from a torn MCL.

While Wills will be on the 53-man roster, Stefanski said that he will not be taking part in practice on Tuesday. Until he’s on the field, there will be some question about Wills’s readiness for Week One against the Cowboys and Stefanski did not say if right tackle Jack Conklin, who is also coming off the PUP list, is an option to move to the left side.

In addition to activating Wills and Conklin, the Browns will activate cornerback Greg Newsome, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, and safety D’Anthony Bell. Running backs Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines are set to miss the first four games as they’ll remain on the PUP and non-football injury lists respectively.