Jeff Stoutland: Jason Kelce gave everything he had mentally, physically

  
Published June 3, 2024 03:28 PM

For 11 years of Jason Kelce’s career, Jeff Stoutland was his position coach in Philadelphia.

While he was hired by Chip Kelly in 2013, Stoutland has continued as offensive line coach under Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni — earning a reputation as one of the best OL coaches in the league.

Stoutland spoke to the media on Monday and discussed the mixed emotions he has about Kelce’s retirement.

“I was very happy for him, but also very sad, because I feel like I lost a very close friend and partner in this whole process,” Stoutland said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “But very happy for him because it was perfect timing and he maximized. That guy, holy smokes, you talk about not leaving anything on the table.

“He gave it everything he had, mentally, physically. I don’t know what else you could ask for in a player. That’s all anybody in Philly wants.”

Kelce finished his career as a Super Bowl champion, seven-time Pro Bowler, and a six-time first-team All-Pro.