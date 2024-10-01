Jeffery Simmons expects to be back after the Titans’ bye week

Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons doesn’t plan to miss another game.

Simmons was inactive with an elbow injury during Monday night’s win over the Dolphins, but he said he does not expect the issue to continue to sideline him once the Titans return from their bye week.

“I feel much better right now, much better today,” Simmons said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “Going into this bye week will be good for me to keep my conditioning up and with my elbow. I know I’ll be ready to roll against the Colts.”

If Simmons were a baseball player, his absence would likely be a lot longer. He said his injury is a tear to the ligament that requires baseball pitchers to have Tommy John surgery. He said doctors told him that he does not need to have surgery and he will continue to work on strengthening the elbow ahead of his anticipated return to the lineup.