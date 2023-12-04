 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeffery Simmons is expected to miss multiple weeks with knee injury

  
Published December 4, 2023 02:23 PM

Titans running back Derrick Henry avoided a concussion on Sunday, but a key member of the defense didn’t enjoy the same luck on the injury front.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons left their overtime loss to the Colts with a knee injury early in the second half and was ruled out a short time later. On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel said at his press conference that Simmons is expected to miss a couple of weeks while he recovers.

Simmons had two tackles before leaving Sunday’s game. He has 44 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 12 games this season.

Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Kyle Peko, Jaleel Johnson, and TK McClendon Jr. are the other defensive linemen on the 53-man roster in Tennessee.