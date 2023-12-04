Jeffery Simmons is expected to miss multiple weeks with knee injury

Titans running back Derrick Henry avoided a concussion on Sunday, but a key member of the defense didn’t enjoy the same luck on the injury front.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons left their overtime loss to the Colts with a knee injury early in the second half and was ruled out a short time later. On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel said at his press conference that Simmons is expected to miss a couple of weeks while he recovers.

Simmons had two tackles before leaving Sunday’s game. He has 44 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 12 games this season.

Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Kyle Peko, Jaleel Johnson, and TK McClendon Jr. are the other defensive linemen on the 53-man roster in Tennessee.