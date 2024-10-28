Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out of the hospital after suffering neck injury on Sunday

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had some positive news on linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during his Monday news conference.

Owusu-Koramoah has been released from the hospital after staying there overnight for observation, Stefanski said.

Owusu-Koramoah suffered a neck injury while tackling running back Derrick Henry and was carted off the field on a backboard before being examined at a local hospital. Stefanski confirmed Owusu-Koramoah is walking around and seems to be doing OK.

The linebacker himself posted, “All is well. Alhamdulillah,” to social media on Monday.

Stefanski added that the team is taking things day-by-day with Owusu-Koramoah when asked if the linebacker will miss time.

As for Denzel Ward, Stefanski noted that he didn’t want to speculate as to when the cornerback suffered a concussion during Sunday’s win. But Ward is in the protocol.

This is the sixth documented concussion in the NFL for Ward, who also suffered one during training camp.

“I really lean on the medical team,” Stefanski said. “I support Denzel and I know he’s getting great care.”

Ward is currently leading the league with 12 passes defensed in eight games this year.