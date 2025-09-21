Jeremy McNichols breaks loose, Commanders lead Raiders 17-10

The Commanders have had a lot of success on the ground against the Raiders on Sunday and Jeremy McNichols’s first carry of the game was the biggest play yet.

McNichols broke free for a 60-yard touchdown run with 3:31 left to play in the first half. The score put the Commanders up 17-10.

The Commanders have 171 yards on the ground overall, but a Marcus Mariota fumble at the end of one long run cost them a chance to add more points. Kicker Matt Gay also missed a 37-yard field goal.

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer went to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury. He’s considered questionable to return as a result.