Jerick McKinnon downgraded to out for Chiefs-Packers

The Chiefs once again won’t have one of their key running backs for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Kansas City has downgraded Jerick McKinnon (groin) to out. McKinnon was initially listed as questionable after he was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

In 10 games this season, McKinnon has 185 yards from scrimmage on 32 touches with three touchdowns.

With McKinnon out, the Chiefs have elevated running back Deneric Prince to the active roster for Sunday. An undrafted rookie out of Tulsa, Prince has not yet appeared in a regular season game.