Jerick McKinnon, Harrison Butker miss practice Thursday

The Chiefs added one player to their injury report on Thursday and downgraded another.

Running back Jerick McKinnon was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice because of a groin injury, but he did not take part in practice at all on Thursday.

Kicker Harrison Butker was also out of practice Thursday because of an illness. Both players will have their status updated after Friday’s practice when the Chiefs hand out injury designations for their game against the Broncos.

Linebacker Nick Bolton was also out of practice due to the wrist injury he suffered last weekend. He is expected to be out for an extended period of time, so he may move to injured reserve in the next few days.

Wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) and safety Mike Edwards (elbow) were full participants.