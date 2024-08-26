Jerod Mayo doesn’t name a starter, but calls Drake Maye the Patriots’ second-best QB

Jacoby Brissett has not been officially named the Patriots’ starting quarterback for Week One, but after the preseason finale, head coach Jerod Mayo suggested that Brissett will start ahead of Drake Maye.

Asked about Maye coming into the preseason finale after Brissett suffered a shoulder injury, Mayo said he would be comfortable with Maye being one Brissett injury from playing in two weeks — but he made clear that he still views Maye as No. 2, as he has been throughout the preseason.

“He’s our second-best quarterback on our roster right now,” Mayo said of Maye.

Mayo said Brissett could have continued playing in the preseason finale despite his shoulder injury, and that the plan all along was to take him out after the first possession.

“That was the plan,” Mayo said. “He would’ve been able to continue.”

Mayo said he’s pleased with how Maye played in the preseason and said the quarterback who gives the Patriots the best chance to beat the Bengals will start Week One.

“The best players are going to play. Whether it’s at quarterback or offensive line, it doesn’t matter, we’re going to play the best players,” Mayo said.

Mayo said he expects to name a starter by Monday night, but nothing is set in stone.

“I reserve the right to change my mind,” Mayo said.