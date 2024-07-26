Jerod Mayo doesn’t see any evidence of Matthew Judon being upset

Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon recently reiterated that he isn’t happy with his contract. Coach Jerod Mayo isn’t seeing any evidence of it in how Judon goes about his business.

"[H]e’s out here working every day,” Mayo told reporters on Friday. “His attitude is great in the classroom, his attitude is great on the field. You guys see him flying around here. Obviously, there is a business component to this sport, and he understands that. We want him here, he’s a very good player for us. He does everything we want him to do, so hopefully it works out.”

Mayo’s comments came shortly after he confirmed that safety Jabrill Peppers received a new contract. Mayo realizes that new deals for some players could ruffle the feathers of those, like Mayo, who want their own.

“Obviously, he’s entitled to feel that way,” Mayo said. “Once again, we always talk about checking the ego at the door and things like that. But they wouldn’t even be here without some type of ego. I understand where he’s coming from there, at the same time, we’re going to do what’s best for the organization, and really, what’s best for the players, too.”

It could still happen for Judon.

“We’re still kind of working through that stuff,” Mayo said. “Judon is a huge piece of the puzzle. He’s another guy who brings leadership, he brings obviously the playmaking ability, but also just that energy of wanting to go out there and dominate the man across from him. Hopefully we get something done. He understands the business side of it as well. Hopefully he understands that we really like him. We really like him as a player and as a person and want him here.”

The good news for the Patriots is that Judon is there. He didn’t hold out, and he’s not holding in. All that’s left is to get something done.