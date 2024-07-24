Matthew Judon: I’m not happy with contract, but I’ll play on it

Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon didn’t fully participate in training camp last year while he was working on a new contract, but things will not play out the same way this summer.

A report on Wednesday indicated that Judon will take part in practices this summer despite continued dissatisfaction with his pact. Judon, who had his deal reworked last year, confirmed that is the case when he spoke to reporters later in the day.

“I got to, honestly. I signed the deal, my signature’s on it so I got to play on it,” Judon said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “Would I like to? No. Do I think that’s my value? No. But, again, that’s not up to me.”

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said on Tuesday that he hopes contract issues can be worked out for Judon and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, but it won’t be a prerequisite for the Patriots getting Judon on the field.