nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Report: Matthew Judon plans to practice while still negotiating new deal

  
Published July 24, 2024 09:56 AM

In his Tuesday press conference, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said that the team would like to reach an agreement on a new contract for edge rusher Matthew Judon.

Judon has publicly pushed back on the notion that he’s not willing to play on his current deal, and a new report from Wednesday morning backs that up.

According to reporter Josina Anderson, Judon is planning to participate in practice while he and the team continue to negotiate a new deal.

Judon is entering the last year of his current contract. He is set to make $6.5 million in base salary, though it is not guaranteed.

After recording 12.5 sacks in 2021 with New England and 15.5 sacks in 2022, Judon was limited to just four games last season due to injury. He still picked up 4.0 sacks with five tackles for loss and nine QB hits.