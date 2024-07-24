Report: Matthew Judon plans to practice while still negotiating new deal

In his Tuesday press conference, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said that the team would like to reach an agreement on a new contract for edge rusher Matthew Judon.

Judon has publicly pushed back on the notion that he’s not willing to play on his current deal, and a new report from Wednesday morning backs that up.

According to reporter Josina Anderson, Judon is planning to participate in practice while he and the team continue to negotiate a new deal.

Judon is entering the last year of his current contract. He is set to make $6.5 million in base salary, though it is not guaranteed.

After recording 12.5 sacks in 2021 with New England and 15.5 sacks in 2022, Judon was limited to just four games last season due to injury. He still picked up 4.0 sacks with five tackles for loss and nine QB hits.