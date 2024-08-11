Jerod Mayo on Brandon Aiyuk: When we start winning, players will want to come here

The Patriots and the 49ers agreed to the framework of a trade that would send wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to New England, but nothing moved forward because Aiyuk did not want to sign an extension with the team.

While a trade could be made without an extension in place, it’s hard to imagine any team dealing for Aiyuk without a commitment beyond the 2024 season. Reporting about the Pats made for Aiyuk has been that it was at a market rate, so Aiyuk’s decision to pass on it suggests he wasn’t interested in everything else the Patriots bring to the table right now.

On Sunday, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about how things played out.

“When we start to win games, guys will want to come here,” Mayo said, via Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub. “When we establish the culture, the roster, guys will be excited.”

Mayo’s job is to get the team to that point, but he won’t have Aiyuk’s assistance in that effort.