 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerod Mayo on cutting JuJu Smith-Schuster: We wanted to give younger guys more reps

  
Published August 11, 2024 01:21 PM

On Friday, the Patriots abruptly cut receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, despite owing him $7 million fully guaranteed in 2024.

On Sunday, coach Jerod Mayo was asked about the decision to move on from JuJu.

“Yeah, it was a decision between [executive V.P. of player personnel] Eliot [Wolf] and myself, really to give the younger guys an opportunity to go out there and get more reps and show what they can do,” Mayo said.

Mayo was asked whether Smith-Schuster’s knee injury was a factor, given that it seemed to impact his explosiveness.

“I mean, that’s part of it,” Mayo said. “At the same time, we just want him to get healthy. He still has some good ball left in him and I wish him nothing but the best.”

The Patriots benefit from Smith-Schuster being healthy and playing, because they’ll get a dollar-for-dollar credit as to anything he makes with another team this season. Since he was released, however, there have been no reports (yet) of other teams pursuing him.