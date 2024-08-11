Jerod Mayo on cutting JuJu Smith-Schuster: We wanted to give younger guys more reps

On Friday, the Patriots abruptly cut receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, despite owing him $7 million fully guaranteed in 2024.

On Sunday, coach Jerod Mayo was asked about the decision to move on from JuJu.

“Yeah, it was a decision between [executive V.P. of player personnel] Eliot [Wolf] and myself, really to give the younger guys an opportunity to go out there and get more reps and show what they can do,” Mayo said.

Mayo was asked whether Smith-Schuster’s knee injury was a factor, given that it seemed to impact his explosiveness.

“I mean, that’s part of it,” Mayo said. “At the same time, we just want him to get healthy. He still has some good ball left in him and I wish him nothing but the best.”

The Patriots benefit from Smith-Schuster being healthy and playing, because they’ll get a dollar-for-dollar credit as to anything he makes with another team this season. Since he was released, however, there have been no reports (yet) of other teams pursuing him.