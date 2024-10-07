Jerod Mayo on QBs: Every day we’re all being evaluated, and there’s no difference now

Is there a quarterback change on the horizon in New England?

After Sunday’s home loss to Miami, a switch from Jacoby Brissett to rookie Drake Maye did not appear to be off the table when head coach Jerod Mayo spoke to reporters on Monday morning.

“Every single day we’re all being evaluated, and there’s no difference now,” Mayo said when asked about potentially playing Maye, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

This marked a shift from Mayo, as he’s previously endorsed Birssett as the starter during his Monday news conference.

Brissett finished Sunday’s 15-10 loss to Miami 18-of-34 for 160 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had a 10-yard rush.

“It just wasn’t good enough,” Mayo said of Brissett’s performance. “I thought we played well enough defensively and on special teams to win the football game. Look, as the quarterback — and he understands this — he touches the ball on every single play and we didn’t win the game or score enough points to win the game. I think he would echo that same sentiment that it wasn’t good enough.”

Through five games, Brissett has completed 58.5 percent of his throws for 696 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The Patriots have scored just three, 13, and 10 points in their last three games.

The Patriots will host the Texans in Week 6.