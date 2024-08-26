Jerod Mayo sounded mostly positive about Jacoby Brissett’s shoulder injury

Patriots quarterback, and presumptive Week 1 starter, Jacoby Brissett suffered a shoulder injury during his lone drive of Sunday night’s preseason finale, at Washington. Coach Jerod Mayo sounded mostly positive after the game, but there was a potential caveat in Mayo’s comments.

“He would’ve been able to continue,” Mayo said, initially.

But then Mayo was a bit more measured.

“I talked to him,” Mayo said. “We’ll see tomorrow. You always feel a little bit more sore the next day. He said he was good. We’ll find out tomorrow.”

Indeed we will. Or at least they will. Whether and when they’ll share that with the world remains to be seen.

If healthy, look for Brissett to start the season as the starter. Eventually, the Patriots could pivot to rookie Drake Maye.