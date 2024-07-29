Jerod Mayo: When Christian Barmore is ready, we’ll be waiting for him

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo opened his press conference on Monday by thanking the team’s medical staff and personnel at Mass General hospital for taking care of defensive tackle Christian Barmore when he developed blood clots at training camp.

The team announced Barmore’s condition on Sunday and Mayo said he wasn’t sure if Barmore will be placed on an injury list when he began fielding questions about the defender’s condition, but did say that the expectation is that he will return to action.

“No timetable,” Mayo said, via a transcript from the team. “I think all these situations are different, and I’m not a specialist in that world, so I don’t want to put a diagnosis or a timetable to come back. When he’s ready to go, we’ll be here waiting for him.”

Mayo said that Barmore is “still trying to digest what’s going on right now,” but is in “good spirits” as he moves forward with treatment for his condition. He added that “other guys have to step up” to shore up the defensive front with Barmore out of action, so the team is moving forward as well.